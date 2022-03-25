Sheffield United's George Baldock and Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser receive prestigious awards

Baldock's strike against Swansea City at Bramall Lane on February 19 secured 56 per cent of the public vote to win following a brilliant effort which went in off the underside of the bar. It was the culmination of a fine 10-pass move.

The wing-back beat off competition from Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter and Blackpool’s Josh Bowler.

Baldock said: “It is obviously the best goal I’ve ever scored and honestly it is going to take some beating, isn’t it?!

George Baldock. Picture courtesy of the EFL.

"I spoke with David McGoldrick after the game, and I just don’t know how strikers have the composure to enjoy the moment when they score because as everyone saw I just went absolutely crazy.

"I didn’t know where I was or what I was doing as soon as the roar goes up from the crowd it just become a blur."

Meanwhile, Millers schemer Barlaser was recognised following a technically perfect volley in his side's fixture against Accrington Stanley at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on February 5.

It received 69 per cent of the public vote and beat off competition from Oxford United’s Billy Bodin and Cheltenham Town’s Elliott Bonds, a former Hull player.

Dan Barlaser.

Barlaser commented: “I’m very happy to receive the award. It was a very important goal, which was probably more significant than it actually being a good strike, with how the game was going it helped us to win it.

“I don’t think I can recall scoring many better in my career particularly with the connection I made with the ball and how I had to watch it come out of the air.