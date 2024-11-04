Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore gets glowing endorsement from club legend

Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore received an endorsement from the club's greatest player at the weekend, and manager Chris Wilder thinks the number of people doubting his centre-forward is decreasing.

Moore laid on Tyrese Campbell's goal in Saturday's 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. The Welshman scored only his second goal of the season at home to Stoke City in previous game.

But as the targetman of the side, Moore's game is about more than just goals, his role about bringing others into play when the Blades attack.

He seems certain to be asked to do the job again at Bristol City on Tuesday.

"We're after perfection but there has to be a realisation as well, you have to be realistic about the situation we're in as a football club and the players that are coming in," said Wilder.

"Always my answer is 'Ask the coaching staff' – there's a lot of games there that have been coached and managed.

"I got a message off TC (Tony Currie) on Saturday afternoon, a quite decent example of somebody who knows the game, has played at the highest level, our best player of all time: 'How good was Kieffer Moore? I'd love to have played with him. It goes into him, it sticks, there's an out for us.'

"That's not a bad recommendation.

"As always it's what the players think about Kieffer and 99.9 per cent of our supporters.

"I should imagine it's diminishing, that number (of doubters). I understand it when people don't score and sometimes his touch is a little bit off but players make mistakes and they're not perfect, we're not perfect as a group. But we're trying to get as close as to make everybody happy and smile.

"But his contribution's big and it's the players you should ask about what he gives. Opposition coahces and managers say, 'How good's Kieffer Moore?'

"We don't need convincing. All he has to do is keep his head down and keep going because he's a vital player for us."

Campbell has scored in back-to-back matches, posing the obvious question about whether Wilder should change from his usual 4-2-3-1/4-4-1-1 formation this season to play with two centre-forwards.

Wilder thinks those numbers are less relevant in the grand scheme of things.

"It's (about getting) as many people at the top of the pitch as we can possibly get," he argued. "Counter-attack is big in this division and it's just making sure we're nice and steady.I always think teams are at their most vulnerable in possession and when they're attacking so how does it look behind it and our defensive record is spot on.

"Our organisation and structure behind the ball has to be good, as it is with the majority of the teams in this division in and out of possession."

Fellow striker Rhian Brewster is a fitness doubt for Ashton Gate, but the problem is only a minor one.

"We're checking him, he got a bang to his thigh," said Wilder. "It's not a hamstring injury which was the biggest fear straight away because of his history with that part of his body.