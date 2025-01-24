Sheffield United's loan star shows game still has a place for wingers

Sheffield United have had to find different ways to win since Christmas, but manager Chris Wilder is pleased to have Jesurun Rak-Sakyi back in the ranks.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old is expected to be in the squad for tonight's Championship game at home to Hull City after seven matches out with a hamstring injury.

Rak-Sakyi, on loan from Crystal Palace, is arguably the Blades’ only out-and-out winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum O'Hare and Andre Brooks have tended to share the workload but the former is a No 10 by nature, the latter a central midfielder. Even left-sided January signing Ben Brereton Diaz, who Wilder namechecked as a player who can also take on opponents, is more of a wide attacker.

"It's meant more combinations," explained Wilder. "Sometimes Callum has started on the right on Saturday and Gus (Hamer) as the 10.

"With Callum, when you get bodies around him he can jink, he can slalom, he can slip balls through and when there's a bit of congestion he's there.

"Sometimes he's not that player that unbelievably goes at players but he's done a job for us and we allowed him and Gus to rotate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their combination is great for us but it is a numerical game and when you do have players who can take others out of the game like Jez can do one-v-one as well, that opens it.

DRIBBLER: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Sheffield United

"So to have the likes of Jez and Ben who can go past people in our locker is really good. Those players aren't easy to find and go and purchase.

"As well, the way the game's going, a lot of teams play with a low block and people have to combine and pass their way through sometimes. There's all different ways to win a game of football.