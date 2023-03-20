Sheffield United transfers: Blades’ new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
A look at how Sheffield United could line-up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation
Sheffield United are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley as they look to return to the Premier League. They are three points above 3rd place Middlesbrough but have a game in-hand on them.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are also through to the FA Cup semi-final and have a date with Manchester City at Wembley next month to look forward to, or dread. They will be backed in large numbers in the capital as they look to cause the current English champions some problems.
Here is a look at what Sheffield United’s starting XI next season could look like based on transfer rumours...