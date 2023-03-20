News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield United transfers: Blades’ new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Sheffield United could line-up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

Sheffield United are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley as they look to return to the Premier League. They are three points above 3rd place Middlesbrough but have a game in-hand on them.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are also through to the FA Cup semi-final and have a date with Manchester City at Wembley next month to look forward to, or dread. They will be backed in large numbers in the capital as they look to cause the current English champions some problems.

Here is a look at what Sheffield United’s starting XI next season could look like based on transfer rumours...

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

1. Sam Johnstone, Crystal Palace

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing the former Manchester United goalkeeper. Photo: George Wood

The Blades have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Scottish right-back.

2. Max Johnston, Motherwell

The Blades have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Scottish right-back. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

He has been a massive hit since making the move to Bramall Lane last summer from Malmo.

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

He has been a massive hit since making the move to Bramall Lane last summer from Malmo. Photo: Simon Bellis

The Republic of Ireland international is an important member of the side.

4. John Egan

The Republic of Ireland international is an important member of the side. Photo: Simon Bellis

