Sheffield United's only focus can be three points at Plymouth Argyle, says Chris Wilder

Like both of their rivals for automatic promotion, Sheffield United know winning their final five games of the season will send them back to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after consecutive defeats dropped them out of the top two, manager Chris Wilder insists the Blades cannot think beyond victory at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

This weekend it is Burnley's turn to go first in their three-way fight with the Blades and Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoiding defeat at home to Norwich City on Friday will send the Clarets back to the top, but any loss would allow Wilder's team to leapfrog them by winning their Saturday 12.30pm game at Home Park. Were Leeds to lose at home to Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End at the same time, the Blades be top.

The match which leaps out in Sheffield United's fixture list is the Easter Monday trip to Burnley but with a home game against Cardiff City to negotiate before that too, Wilder knows his players must put it to the back of their minds.

"We have to put everything into Saturday and not really worry about what’s coming up next Friday (Cardiff) or the next Monday (Burnley), or at Stoke (April 25) or Blackburn (May 3)," said March’s Championship manager of the month.

"You wouldn't think it was still in our hands, would you, but this is how it is, the emotion of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've lost two games of football that we all expected to win.

WARNING: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder(Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"Inwardly we have to look and be better on so many things and try and take that anxiety away. Because when we do play freely, which was only 11 days earlier, it was arguably our best performance of the season (a 3-1 win at home to Coventry City).

"Hopefully it can be a calming performance on Saturday but it's not going to be a straight-forward game."

Wilder warned anyone fixated by Turf Moor: "If we win at Burnley and lose the other four, it makes no odds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Burnley game will take care of itself but from a mathematical point of view, if we win the next five games we go up. "We understand that and so do Burnley and Leeds."

AWARD: Tyrese Campbell (Image: Cody Froggatt / Sportimage)

Plymouth are bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety and with only two wins in their last 11 games, but they have a game in hand on all the teams above them.