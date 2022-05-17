Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom demands action after Billy Sharp assaulted in play-off semi-final

A fan ran onto the pitch after Nottingham Forest won a pulsating tie on penalties and ran at Sharp, stood on the touchline with his back turned, and headbutted him. Sharp needed stitches in the dressing room afterwards.

It following unsavoury incidents when Huddersfield Town fans ran on the pitch to celebrate their own side reaching the final the previous night.

PRIDE AND ANGER: Paul Heckingbottom (left) and assistant Stuart McCall

"We watch every TV game and there are always things thrown on the pitch, fan invasions and the commentators, especially the ex-players, are always talking about the safety of the players but nothing's ever been done," said Heckingbottom.

"Bill was minding his own business off the pitch, trying to get our players away. He was blindsided, it was coowardly.

"He was knocked to the ground (and needed) stitches, he was shook up.

"How can our safety be put at risl like that in our place of work?

"It's a prison sentence waiting to happen. Something will be done about it."

Until then, Heckingbottom said he had been full of admiration for the way his side, trailing after the first leg, came back from conceding the opening goal in the second to secure a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw. Forest won it, with Brice Samba saving three penalties.

"That bit (about Sharp) is anger but the over-riding feeling is one of pride," said the Blades manager. "As I'm talking it's sort of hitting home that we're out.

"I didn't believe we'd be out, I thought we'd go all the way.

"Right now I'm proud of the players, it was a huge performance once again, one to 11 and the boys who came on, just as it's been all season.

"Every result we've got together and we've got this defeat together.

"I honestly thought we'd win it, even at half-time. They scored with their first attack again which was really disappointing but that's what they're good at. But we came to a tough place and dominated the game but we've not gone through so it's irrelevant."

Samba made two big saves during the 120 minutes, most notably a brilliant stop to deny Iliman Ndiaye after 118 minutes.