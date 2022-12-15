On Thursday Nottingham Magistrates' Court cleared Blades striker Oliver McBurnie of assaulting a pitch invader after Nottingham Forest’s penalty shoot-out victory over the Blades in May.
His team-mate Billy Sharp needed stitches after being headbutted by Forest fan Robert Biggs, who was jailed for 24 weeks.
It was the worst of a spate of end-of-season pitch invasions, including one in Huddersfield Town’s semi-final for which the Terriers were fined £70,000.
The Football Association, Premier League and Football League have promised to clamp down more strictly on them but Heckingbottom has contacted them, plus the bodies representing players (the PFA) and managers (LMA) to call for more to be done.
Missing training is an issue for Leeds-born McBurnie following a hernia operation and Sheffield United said they were "disappointed that he was forced to stand trial".
McBurnie was an 81st-minute substitute against Huddersfield last week and his game-time is likely to be restricted at Wigan Athletic on Monday.
Tommy Doyle, Daniel Jebbison, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Jack Robinson and Sander Berge played in Wednesday's behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester City after injury.
John Fleck, did not, and his leg injury is becoming a concern.
"We need him back 100 per cent fit," said Heckingbottom. "He's missed out on minutes this week for matters out of our control."
"We are going to have another opinion," revealed Heckingbottom. "When he has been getting contact he's been suffering."