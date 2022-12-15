Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has written to the Football Association, Football League, League Managers' Association and Professional Footballers' Association to demand better protection for players.

On Thursday Nottingham Magistrates' Court cleared Blades striker Oliver McBurnie of assaulting a pitch invader after Nottingham Forest’s penalty shoot-out victory over the Blades in May.

His team-mate Billy Sharp needed stitches after being headbutted by Forest fan Robert Biggs, who was jailed for 24 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the worst of a spate of end-of-season pitch invasions, including one in Huddersfield Town’s semi-final for which the Terriers were fined £70,000.

INVASIONS: Nottingham Forest fans take to the pitch after the Championship play-Off semi-final second leg match in May

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football Association, Premier League and Football League have promised to clamp down more strictly on them but Heckingbottom has contacted them, plus the bodies representing players (the PFA) and managers (LMA) to call for more to be done.

Missing training is an issue for Leeds-born McBurnie following a hernia operation and Sheffield United said they were "disappointed that he was forced to stand trial".

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie was an 81st-minute substitute against Huddersfield last week and his game-time is likely to be restricted at Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Tommy Doyle, Daniel Jebbison, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Jack Robinson and Sander Berge played in Wednesday's behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester City after injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLEARED: Sheffield United striker Oliver McBurnie

John Fleck, did not, and his leg injury is becoming a concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need him back 100 per cent fit," said Heckingbottom. "He's missed out on minutes this week for matters out of our control."