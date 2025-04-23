Sheffield United's players won't need to be lifted after missing out to Leeds United and Burnley insists defiant Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder insists that picking his players up following their failure to finish in the Championship top two will not constitute a ‘big job’.

The Blades are guaranteed a third-placed finish after missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, with Burnley and Leeds United securing their top-flight berths on Easter Monday.

Wilder’s side, who paid the price for a run of four defeats in five games, with the final one occurring at Turf Moor, now face the dreaded play-offs, with the Bramall Lane outfit aiming to end their lamentable form in the end-of–season lottery since its inception.

Before then, they must negotiate two final games of the regular season, starting at Stoke City on Friday.

Burnley manager Scott Parker (left) greets Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

On lifting his bruised players, Wilder said: "It’s not a big job at all.

"All these boys have played in big games. Gus (Hamer) and Callum (O’Hare) have played in big games, they all have and we wrote down their achievements before.

"And they have got to play in some big games now. Kieffer Moore has played in a World Cup, Ty (Campbell) has played in big games and Hamza (Choudhury) has played in an FA Cup final.

"The young boys will learn from the experience and the older boys will drag them through. Robbo (Jack Robinson) has played in play-off semi-finals and for Liverpool when he’s 18 and the Premier League.

Sheffield United's Tom Cannon celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

"So we are not short of experience and it won’t be a difficult job at all. What better way to extend your season when you don’t go up automatically.”

Wilder will look at the physical condition of several players ahead of the trip to the Potteries.

One positive on Monday was the sight of £10m signing and ex-Stoke loanee Tom Cannon score his first goal in 13 games for United in the 2-1 reverse at Burnley.

Wilder added: "It has been difficult for Tom. He came into the team around January and got injured against Middlesbrough and Tyrese came into the team and got EFL player of the month and kept him out.

"I thought it was right to put pace in around Kieffer (at Burnley).