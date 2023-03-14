News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield United’s top 10 highest rated players this season including two summer recruits - gallery

A look at who has statistically performed the best for Sheffield United so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

Sheffield United are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League this term and are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table behind runway leaders Burnley. The Blades have 3rd place Middlesbrough chasing them down and they are four points behind going into the next batch of fixtures this week.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town last time out and will be looking to bounce back tomorrow night as they prepare to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. In the meantime, here is a look at their top 10 highest rated players so far this season, via WhoScored...

Average rating: 6.80

1. 10. Jayden Bogle

Average rating: 6.80 Photo: Warren Little

Average rating: 6.98

2. 9. John Egan

Average rating: 6.98 Photo: Paul Terry

Average rating: 6.99

3. 8. Sander Berge

Average rating: 6.99 Photo: Lexy Ilsley

Average rating: 7.00

4. 7. Jack Robinson

Average rating: 7.00 Photo: Michael Regan

