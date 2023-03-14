News you can trust since 1754
10 soon-to-be available strikers who Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United should sign - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Championship clubs this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League but are being chased by Middlesbrough. Hull City are comfortably in mid-table and will have their sights set on next season already.

Rotherham United are eight points above the drop zone as they look to stay up this term under Matt Taylor. Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are near the bottom and risk dropping into League One.

A whole host of strikers see their contracts expire this summer. Here is a look at 10 who Yorkshire clubs in the Championship should all look to bring in for nothing at the end of this campaign...

The former Sheffield Wednesday striker is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

1. Lucas Joao, Reading

The former Sheffield Wednesday striker is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The experienced forward sees his current deal expire at the end of June.

2. Ashley Barnes, Burnley

The experienced forward sees his current deal expire at the end of June.

He could be worth a look by Sheffield United and Middlesbrough if they are promoted, but chances are he will have a few clubs after him, both at home and abroad.

3. Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn Rovers

He could be worth a look by Sheffield United and Middlesbrough if they are promoted, but chances are he will have a few clubs after him, both at home and abroad.

He has had a decent season with the Blades but his long-term future is up in the air.

4. Oli McBurnie, Sheff Utd

He has had a decent season with the Blades but his long-term future is up in the air.

