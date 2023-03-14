A look at what transfer options are out there for Championship clubs this summer

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League but are being chased by Middlesbrough. Hull City are comfortably in mid-table and will have their sights set on next season already.

Rotherham United are eight points above the drop zone as they look to stay up this term under Matt Taylor. Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are near the bottom and risk dropping into League One.

A whole host of strikers see their contracts expire this summer. Here is a look at 10 who Yorkshire clubs in the Championship should all look to bring in for nothing at the end of this campaign...

1 . Lucas Joao, Reading The former Sheffield Wednesday striker is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

2 . Ashley Barnes, Burnley The experienced forward sees his current deal expire at the end of June.

3 . Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn Rovers He could be worth a look by Sheffield United and Middlesbrough if they are promoted, but chances are he will have a few clubs after him, both at home and abroad.

4 . Oli McBurnie, Sheff Utd He has had a decent season with the Blades but his long-term future is up in the air.