Sheffield United's transformation from bare bones to a Championship play-off final

LATE ADDITION: Michael Cooper (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Once teams get on the trampoline between the Premier League and Championship, you almost expect instant promotions to follow relegations, but it is worth remembering how difficult the last 12 months have been for Sheffield United.

They started the season on minus two points for failing to pay their debts when last in the Championship, and most of their parachute money was swallowed up by past transfers rather than new ones.

After the final match of pre-season at Huddersfield Town you could see manager Chris Wilder’s frustration at how slowly a record-breakingly bad team was evolving.

Harrison Burrows and Callum O'Hare were the only new signings.

NEW OWNERS: Steven Rosen (left) and Helmy Eltoukhy (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Adam Davies was between the sticks, Femi Seriki, who struggled on loan at Rotherham United, the right-back. Auston Trusty and Anis Slimane were on their way out, fellow substitutes Louie Marsh, Billy Blacker, Luke Faxon, Harry Boyes, Dovydas Sasnauskas, Sai Sachdev, Ryan One, Sydie Peck and Owen Hampson wet behind the ears.

So to form so quickly into a new group that won 28 Championship matches during the season – only Leeds United won (one) more – has been some achievement.

"I know pre-season there's always youngsters, but there was a lot," recalls O'Hare. "I was just thinking, hopefully we get more bodies in.

"But we did and we kicked on from the first game, really, and we never really looked back.

"We just had one bad week and it cost us, but I think we can be proud of our season. We just want to top it off and make sure that this season hasn't been for nothing."

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who joined three games into the season says: "It was just a lot to do with the staff and the way the manager wanted everyone in the meetings. The work on the training ground was very meticulous at the start.

"Early doors, if you can nick a few wins, a few clean sheets, it breeds confidence and togetherness."

But injuries meant by the time they last played Sunderland – their opponents in Saturday's Championship play-off final – the bench was back to looking like a creche. Fortunately they had just got new, more ambitious co-owners.

"If you look back at our team-sheet on January 1, you'll have seen some players that you won't have recognised.," says Wilder.