Sheffield Untied receive triple injury boost ahead of Birmingham City visit as trio feature in Under-21s clash with Hull City

Bogle was back in action after undergoing knee surgery last season while Sharp came on the 82nd minute during the Blades’ 2-0 win at Preston on September 17th.

It was Bogle’s first game since the Blades’ 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town in February.

Both Sharp and Bogle played the first 45 minutes in the draw with Hull Under-21s while Davies played the entire game as he made his return after damaging ligaments in his knee in pre-season.

Jayden Bogle played for Sheffield United's Under-21s on Tuesday - his first appearance since February. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Louie Marsh curled in a brilliant equaliser for the Blades youngsters late on after Hull had taken the lead from the penalty spot through Harry Wood with 12 minutes to play.

Head coach Michael Collins reflected: "We're getting different lessons in football every week.

"This week we've played against a team that has sat in and countered, we'll have to get used to that, but we created enough chances to win the game four or five times over and the lesson for the lads is if you don't put your opportunities away you leave yourself vulnerable to getting done on the counter, which is what they've done.