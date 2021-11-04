Slavisa Jokanovic provides update on Sheffield United duo Ben Davies and Adlene Guedioura

The Liverpool loanee, who has made a positive impression in recent weeks after establishing himself in the side, missed the midweek draw at Nottingham Forest and will not sit out a second match.

Chris Basham, who performed well at the City Ground in his first league outing since the end of August, is likely to line up alongside John Egan at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Jokanovic has confirmed that veteran midfielder Adlene Guedioura has undergone ankle surgery and will be out until the New Year.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: SPORTIMAGE

The Algernian international, who linked with the Blades, on a one-year deal in September, has featured just twice since joining the club with his last appearance coming in the EFL Cup on September 21.

On Davies and Guedioura, Jokanovic said: “Ben (Davies) is out because of a virus.

"It’s not Covid, but he’s sick and he’s not working with us. It’s a virus, it’s some flu or something like this. He is sick, not injured.”

“I have still to assess a couple of knocks from the last game.

"We are still with some time ahead of us. (Guedioura) had an operation which was successful but we can’t think about him for eight weeks and we hope he can start with the team next year.”

United face a Blackburn side who are reeling after their 7-0 home annihilation at the hands of a rampant Fulham side on Wednesday night.

It represented the club's worst-ever home defeat and was one goal away from equaling Rovers' club record 8-0 losses at Lincoln City and Arsenal in 1953 and 1933 respectively.

Jokanovic added: "It's a hard defeat and this team will try and put everything on the field.

"We will find a focused and concentrated team without any relaxation and with a lot of desire to wash the face and show a different performance.

"It’s part of football, it happens, there was a man sent off and it sometimes happens. Experienced coaches say it’s better to lose 5-0 than five times 1-0.