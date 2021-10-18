Slavisa Jokanovic says Sheffield United are just in need of a little fine tuning

FINE MARGINS: Slavisa Jokanovic thinks his team have been harshly punished for small mistakes

The Blades went behind to Jacob Brown's goal in the Potteries but responded well to win with goals from substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick. Pleasing though that was,

Jokanovic would like his side to make their life a bt easier at home to Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday.

"I can be satisfied how we played the game and created the chances, they caused us problems," said Jokanovic, reflecting on the weekend.

"We could still be more brave and we need to improve, I wasn’t satisfied with some minutes after they scored their goal but the reaction was good, the players who came off the bench were good too.

"Like all the games, I believe we can still reach a higher level.

"(When) we reconsidered the goal, we are in good shape and distance and in a safe situation but Stoke scored.

"We can be stronger in the challenge because the guy who scored the goal has two of our players near him. We need to be stronger in this kind of situation and try and be better in the next situation ahead of us. "

Jokanovic believes his side is in a constant process of believing more in themselves and trusting in his methods.

"It’s great that we are strong enough to come back in the game but it’s important to keep a clean sheet and score the first goal," he said.

"It wasn't a brilliant day for us but there were lots of positives, lots of things to encourage us.

"Football is a lot about confidence. The process never stops, it’s not easy to win the game if you’re conceding every game.

"Middlesbrough scored a good shot and another outside of the box, we conceded two goals at Bournemouth, no comment on the first and the second was a difficult situation before we lost the ball.

"We paid an expensive price and we need to be better. I don’t think it's attitude or application but we can do better.

"We must now we can be brave and survive situations in the game.

"I can't be especially surprised if we are in trouble in some moments against MiIlwall, a strong team, really good running in behind and strong at set pieces.

"We must be ready, focused and concentrated for these kind of situations."