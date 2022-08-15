Sunderland dealt blow ahead of Sheffield United trip as summer signing from Arsenal facing eight weeks out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international, who joined Sunderland from Arsenal on a three-year deal in June, was replaced by Luke O'Nien nine minutes into the Black Cats' 2-2 with QPR on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has started all three of the club's Championship outings since moving to the north east but was unable to continue after a collision on Saturday.

Head coach Alex Neil admitted it was a massive blow to his side as Ballard was forced to go to hospital for checks after leaving the pitch at the weekend.

Sunderland's Daniel Ballard receives medical attention during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light. Picture: PA Wire.

"Dan is a key player, we've spent money on him to improve the squad. We've lost him, and it just shows where we are. We're light," said Neil after a dramatic draw at the Stadium of Light which saw QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng score a stoppage-time equaliser.

"We've lost a signing we've brought in, if you look at the squad today we've only had two starters from who we signed in the summer, and now we've lost one of them.

"It doesn't look good for Dan. He's gone away to hospital and we'll see how he is from there."