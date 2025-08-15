Swansea City v Sheffield United: Blades aim to find a way to stop early-season drama lurching into a mini-crisis
For Chris Wilder’s successor Ruben Selles, that maxim of finding a way will be essential to ensure United’s drama at the start of the new season doesn't extend into a mini-crisis.
It’s been a difficult opening to proceedings in 2025-26 and to Selles’ tenure.
At the end of the first week of the new season, a 485-mile round-trip - with a turnaround of less than 72 hours following a midweek away fixture - is not exactly ideal.
After the events of last weekend, when United were trounced 4-1 in a sobering opener against Bristol City, the need to get back to basics and be defensively strong and organisationally sound, something that Selles proved largely proficient at in his short spell at Hull City, is surely the first port of call at Swansea.
The number of home league goals they shipped in 51 minutes against the Robins was equal to the number of concessions in the Blades’ first 11 Championship games of last term at Bramall Lane.
It wasn’t a good early look for a side who came so close to promotion in May and are expected to be right in the mix once again.
Tellingly, Selles referenced the need to ‘adjust’ defensively - and by definition be a bit more pragmatic and harder to beat - ahead of his side’s latest fixture amid a situation which is not ‘ideal’ at the minute with key work remaining in the summer window.
He said: "We said in the very beginning that the expectation for the club is what it is.
"The game last weekend was one thing where we were not good enough in the transitions, but we created and generated enough situations.
"Birmingham (in the EFL Cup) was a completely different game with rotation in the line-up and managing some minutes.
"Of course, we are in the beginning, but we also know that in this business, the long term sometimes does not exist.
"If you want to develop something in the long-term, then you need to win football matches now."
Selles has certainly been candid in his take on events at the start of what he hopes will be a long association at the club, who have sold winger Jefferson Caceres to Dunfermline..
That has extended to his take on United’s transfer window work thus far. ‘Not good enough’ was his declaration in his pre-match press conference and he included himself in that stark assessment.
The fact that no midweek games are on the agenda next week at least ensures that focus can be fixed on making the most of a free working week on the training ground and redoubling efforts to make some much-needed ‘Championship-ready’ transfer breakthroughs.
As opposed to artificial intelligence-led ‘project’ signings for the future.
Centre-half is an obvious priority following the exit of Anel Ahmedhodzic. Ex-Barnsley loanee and Coventry defender Bobby Thomas is among their top targets, with Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey and Malmo’s Nils Zatterstrom also on the radar.
Like the Blades, Swansea are seeking to secure the fillip of a first league win this season.
Selles added: "In the 13 games Alan (Sheehan) was there (last season), they were the team with the highest number of counter-presses and time in the opposition half. But we will fight with everything we have to get the first win of the season.”