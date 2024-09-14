Teenager Eva Butler hoping to make her mark as Sheffield United Women prepare for life after Izzy Goodwin

To watch the video of Eva Butler scoring her first goal in senior football for Sheffield United is to witness an instinctive forward who will let nothing get between her and a goal.

A corner is swung over in the 40th minute of their FA Women’s Championship opener at Durham. The home goalkeeper gets a hand to it, the ball ricochets off a couple of players and then bobbles in front of goal.

Enter Butler, who lashes once, then twice at the ball, the second time proving the charm as it hits the back of the net. The determination in her eyes suggests if it hadn’t have gone in on that occasion she’d have taken the goalkeeper in with it the next time.

“It felt unbelievable,” says the Rotherham-born striker who only recently turned 19.

“It wasn’t the best of goals, a bit of a scramble but it went in somehow. I was over the moon and I’m still buzzing now.”

Whether it is the first of many is down to how she takes the chance over the coming weeks for a Sheffield United team still picking up the pieces from a tumultuous off-season this summer.

There are a lot of things in her favour.

She scored 16 goals for United’s academy team last season in helping them reach the academy league cup final.

Eva Butler, right, No 28, is mobbed by team-mates after scoring the equaliser at Durham, her first ever goal for Sheffield United Women (Picture: Scott Heppell / Sportimage, courtesy of Sheffield United)

And her head coach in the first team is someone whose path she has followed, having worked under Ash Thompson at Wath College in Rotherham, then for the United academy team, and now in the first team.

“That has made the transition a lot easier and settled my nerves a bit better,” she says.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a given that because he’s the coach I’ll get in the team. I want to earn my place. But it helps that I’ve known him for a while.”

Then there is the fact that United are having to lean on their academy products a little more this season after a difficult off-season which saw a number of players move on, the most recent of those only this week when Izzy Goodwin, last season’s top scorer, made a move across the Championship to London City Lionesses for what the Blades say is a ‘considerable’ sum.

If at first you don't succeed: Eva Butler (red and white) stabs home her first goal for Sheffield United (Picture: Scott Heppell / Sportimage courtesy of Sheffield United)

“Obviously it’s not been ideal and Izzy was unbelievable last year and is a big loss for us, but I’m definitely looking to see if I can start more often,” says Butler, pictured.

The opening game up at Durham ended in a 2-1 defeat, placing greater importance on their home opener with Charlton Athletic today (5.30pm).

“It was surreal actually playing at Bramall Lane for the first time,” says Butler, who made a handful of substitute appearances last season.

“It was a proud day for all my family, but I was nervous at first. When I step on that pitch, though, all the nerves go and the adrenaline kicks in.”

This season for Butler is all about making that a recurring theme, and learning as much about the women’s game in the second tier as possible, to help her development and the team’s progress.