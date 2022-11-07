That's entertainment as Oli McBurnie-led Sheffield United show ruthlessness to beat Burnley's purists

"It's about winning. It's about wining," said Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom at full-time.

As the Clarets tried to weave pretty patterns and show their skills, only to complain later that they ran out of steam, the Blades won 5-2.

They also want to get the ball down, think positively, take risks, and a crippling injury list gives them even more reason to be tired. But Saturday’s best player – scorer of two goals, maker of one – has been booked in for a hernia operation for over a month. Until then, Oli McBurnie just gets on with it.

"We've had many an excuse and reason why we didn't win the last three games (which they did) – players with injuries, playing out of position, a lack of depth," argued Heckingbottom. "But we don't accept that.

"Yeah, some people didn't make it, some people battled through, some played out of position. It's what it used to be like. Go and win."

Oliver Norwood’s pass from halfway to centre-forward – where wing-back George Baldock popped up – for the final goal was exquisite. Watching Ahmed Ahmedhodzic at times play centre-back like a stroppy schoolkid who does not want to be in defence whatever his teacher says is always a joy.

Like everything, it is about balance. The Blades recognised goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's vulnerability at corners and long throw-ins – it was not hard – and preyed on it.

AERIAL THREAT: Burnley were unable to contain Oli McBurnie, pictured jumping for a header against Jack Cork, son of former Sheffield United striker Alan

As good as Norwood's goal-making pass was a tenth-minute Jack Robinson tackle which won the ball cleanly yet left Manuel Benson knowing he was in a game. The winger got off his backside and tormented Robinson until he and his team faded from view in the second half. It was how football should be.

One goal was put in by Iliman Ndiaye's thigh, another looped off Robinson's knee.

Football needs mistakes too and Robinson kindly donated one before redeeming himself gloriously.

Burnley are extremely good at Guardiolaist football, which is why they kicked off unbeaten in 17 matches and even now top the Championship. At half-time it looked as if they might exploit their opponents' weaknesses better.

REDEMPTION: Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (right) challenges Burnley's Vitinho

Benson started in terrific form running at left wing-back Enda Stevens, on his first start since the opening weekend, and Robinson, making his seasonal Bramall Lane debut.

Stevens got an early booking and when Robinson put his head in the way of a shot heading at Wes Foderingham, it flew inside the near post.

On the stroke of half-time Robinson's poor touch from a Foderingham throw presented Benson with a chance he slotted in.

But prettier teams are often less ruthless and Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Anas Zaroury ought to have scored. Ian Maatsen hit the bar.

FIRST-HALF THREAT: Burnley's Manuel Benson runs at Jack Robinson

Between Burnley’s goals, McBurnie won yet another header at a corner and Ndiaye scored a proper centre-forward's goal.

McBurnie's equaliser minutes after the restart affected the confidence of both teams and turned the game. This time Ahmedhodzic climbed highest at a corner and the striker's diving header found the net.

After some close shaves, Burnley went behind in the 65th minute, Robinson scoring after Ahmedhodzic headed against the bar at – you guessed it – a corner.

Beating Maric a fourth time was trickier. He saved with his legs from McBurnie, tipped Ahmedhodzic's header from the corner wide, denied McBurnie again at the next, then was beaten by Ahmedhodzic after Ben Osborn's shot from the half-cleared flag kick picked him out.

"Why would we be playing short corners when we felt we had the advantage?" said Heckingbottom. "You're not going to say it's pretty but it's sensible."

Seeing McBurnie snaffle the rebound after Muric saved from Baldock was the icing on the cake, added-time debuts for Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks the cherry.

Beat Rotherham United and Cardiff City this week and the Blades will supplant Burnley at the top of the table going into a four-week break for the World Cup.

This being the Championship, that seems too straight-forward but if it happens, their fans will be delighted. That’s entertainment.