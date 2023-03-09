Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League. The Blades are 2nd in the table behind Burnley and won 1-0 away at Reading last time out. Middlesbrough are sat in 3rd position below and are seven points behind the Yorkshire club.

They have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of this season though and have some decisions to make regarding certain individuals’ futures at Bramall Lane. Here is a look at every Sheffield United player who is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand....