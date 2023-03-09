News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The 11 Sheffield United players who are due to become free agents this summer including long-serving quartet - gallery

A look at players who are out of contract at Sheffield United at the end of this season as Paul Heckingbottom has some decisions to make

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League. The Blades are 2nd in the table behind Burnley and won 1-0 away at Reading last time out. Middlesbrough are sat in 3rd position below and are seven points behind the Yorkshire club.

They have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of this season though and have some decisions to make regarding certain individuals’ futures at Bramall Lane. Here is a look at every Sheffield United player who is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand....

The Scotsman has played for Sheffield United since joining in 2016 from Coventry City.

1. John Fleck

The Scotsman has played for Sheffield United since joining in 2016 from Coventry City.

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales
He has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

2. Oli McBurnie

He has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
The defender has proved to be a useful player for the Blades over recent years.

3. Jack Robinson

The defender has proved to be a useful player for the Blades over recent years.

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a big decision to make on the midfielder’s future.

4. Ismaila Coulibaly

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a big decision to make on the midfielder’s future.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3