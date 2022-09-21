The 12 Sheffield United players out of contract at the end of the season

With the transfer window closed, attention has turned to the contract at situation at Bramall Lane, with a number of important players only contracted until June 2023.

Heckingbottom has recommended the players he wants to keep but urged patience after Saturday’s win at Preston North End.

"It is out of my hands now,” he said.

Paul Heckingbottom has a number of players at Sheffield United out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

"In my experience, these things take time. We are not forgetting about that.”

Four of the 12 players out of contract featured at Deepdale – Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp - last weekend.

Heckingbottom said earlier this month that he would not be involved in the discussions regarding contract extensions.

“Contracts are not my job to do,” he said.

“We’ll discuss them. We know who we want to sit down with. If it was my decision then I'd get on with it. But it’s not. It’s looked at. It just takes a long time. There’s lots of factors behind it.”

Below are all the players in the final year of their respective deals at Bramall Lane – any you want to see tied down?

Contracts expiring in June 2023 – Wes Foderingham, Ky Gordon, Jack O'Connell, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Jordan Amissah.