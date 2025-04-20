The player Sheffield United are most looking to for a 'big moment' at Burnley

Chris Wilder is calling on his big players to produce "big moments" at Burnley on Monday, and none are bigger at Sheffield United than Gustavo Hamer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades go to Turf Moor with their hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League hanging by a thread.

Friday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City kept their fate in their own hands, but a Leeds United victory at home to Stoke City in Monday's 3pm kick-off will leave very little wriggle room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A draw at Turf Moor would leave the Clarets five points ahead of the Blades with only six to play for. Only Burnley's first home defeat since last season's Premier League campaign would stop Leeds being automatically promoted on Easter Monday.

PLAYMAKER: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

So even if Leeds were to lose, keeping the gap to the top two at five points, the 5.30pm kick-off is a huge game for the visitors.

Although he came off during Friday’s victory after a kick to the shins, it seems certain Wilder will be turning to Hamer, shortlisted along with Leeds' Daniel James for the Championship's player of the year award, to make his mark on it regardless.

Leeds had wanted Hamer to replace Gerginio Rutter as their playmaker in August, but having already lost Jayden Bogle to Elland Road, the Blades wisely refused to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big players have got to produce big moments," argued Wilder. "They've all got them at the top of the pitch in this division.

HOBBLING: Vinícius Souza (Image: Cody Froggatt / Sportimage)

"There's some real good talent in this division and Gus is right up there, he's got nominated for player of the year and we can see why because of how influential he's been for us.

"He got a whack on his shin early on on Friday but he cracked on and when we had to make the change, we did.

"Vini (Souza) was hobbling about again but he'll be better for another 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Preparation is massive now, players have got to prepare to win and we've got to set the team up in the right way."

The penultimate weekend of the season sees Sheffield United travel to Stoke, Leeds host Bristol City and Burnley at Queens Park Rangers.