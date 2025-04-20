The player Sheffield United are most looking to for a 'big moment' at Burnley
The Blades go to Turf Moor with their hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League hanging by a thread.
Friday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City kept their fate in their own hands, but a Leeds United victory at home to Stoke City in Monday's 3pm kick-off will leave very little wriggle room.
A draw at Turf Moor would leave the Clarets five points ahead of the Blades with only six to play for. Only Burnley's first home defeat since last season's Premier League campaign would stop Leeds being automatically promoted on Easter Monday.
So even if Leeds were to lose, keeping the gap to the top two at five points, the 5.30pm kick-off is a huge game for the visitors.
Although he came off during Friday’s victory after a kick to the shins, it seems certain Wilder will be turning to Hamer, shortlisted along with Leeds' Daniel James for the Championship's player of the year award, to make his mark on it regardless.
Leeds had wanted Hamer to replace Gerginio Rutter as their playmaker in August, but having already lost Jayden Bogle to Elland Road, the Blades wisely refused to sell.
"The big players have got to produce big moments," argued Wilder. "They've all got them at the top of the pitch in this division.
"There's some real good talent in this division and Gus is right up there, he's got nominated for player of the year and we can see why because of how influential he's been for us.
"He got a whack on his shin early on on Friday but he cracked on and when we had to make the change, we did.
"Vini (Souza) was hobbling about again but he'll be better for another 90 minutes.
"Preparation is massive now, players have got to prepare to win and we've got to set the team up in the right way."
The penultimate weekend of the season sees Sheffield United travel to Stoke, Leeds host Bristol City and Burnley at Queens Park Rangers.
Plymouth Argyle v Leeds, Blackburn Rovers v Blades and Burnley v Millwall are the final-day fixtures.
