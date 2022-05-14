Three players to leave Sheffield United as duo have contracts extended

Robinson triggered a 12-month extension on his Blades' deal while United opted to exercise the 12-month option on Osborn's contract to keep him at Bramall Lane until the end of 2023.

The Blades will release David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman when their deals expire at the end of June.

McGoldrick has been out of action since February due to injury and looks to have played his last game for the club. The Blades have a maximum of two games remaining if they beat Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-offs and reach the final at Wembley.

DEPARTING: David McGoldrick. Picture: Getty Images.

Mousset joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan in January and will not feature for the club again while Freeman also spent the second half of the season on loan, after joining Millwall in January.

A club statement confirmed: "David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman have all been informed their contracts will not be renewed and subsequently they will become free agents at the end of June.

"United would like to thank David, Lys and Luke for the contribution they made to the club in their time as a Blade."

It continued: "The club can also confirm that further discussions with a number of other players are continuing behind the scenes."