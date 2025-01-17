Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed the Blades have made a big-money offer for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon, 22, scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for United’s Championship rivals Stoke City at the start of the 2024/25 season before parent club Leicester recalled him on Wednesday.

The Blades’ rivals for promotion to the Premier League are understood to have made a bid for the player and on Friday morning, speaking ahead of his side’s home game with Norwich City on Saturday, Wilder confirmed that United are also in the race for Cannon.

“A bid has gone in,” he said. “Other clubs want him. I’m not going to hide behind anything. We’re in the race for Tom.

Wanted: Tom Cannon scored 11 goals on loan at Stoke City (Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of other things that have got to happen, but we’re in the race for a couple of others as well.

“The positive news is the new owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we’re going down.”

Despite the takeover of the club by COH Sports being completed before Christmas, the Blades have yet to make a signing so far in January.

Wilder has spoken of his frustration at the slow nature of the market, but confirmed he wants one or two permanent signings, plus three loan signings to bolster his side’s push for promotion.

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Wilder added: “The really good thing about it is we’re looking to improve and invest in the team with a couple of permanent signings that hopefully can play their part in our second part of the season being successful.