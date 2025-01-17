Tom Cannon to Sheffield United latest as Blades boss gives update on transfer window business
Cannon, 22, scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for United’s Championship rivals Stoke City at the start of the 2024/25 season before parent club Leicester recalled him on Wednesday.
The Blades’ rivals for promotion to the Premier League are understood to have made a bid for the player and on Friday morning, speaking ahead of his side’s home game with Norwich City on Saturday, Wilder confirmed that United are also in the race for Cannon.
“A bid has gone in,” he said. “Other clubs want him. I’m not going to hide behind anything. We’re in the race for Tom.
“There’s a lot of other things that have got to happen, but we’re in the race for a couple of others as well.
“The positive news is the new owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we’re going down.”
Despite the takeover of the club by COH Sports being completed before Christmas, the Blades have yet to make a signing so far in January.
Wilder has spoken of his frustration at the slow nature of the market, but confirmed he wants one or two permanent signings, plus three loan signings to bolster his side’s push for promotion.
Wilder added: “The really good thing about it is we’re looking to improve and invest in the team with a couple of permanent signings that hopefully can play their part in our second part of the season being successful.
“If we don’t then we’ll move on to other targets that are value for money, and if there isn’t anybody we’ll not do any business on the permanent front.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.