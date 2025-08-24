Trouble brewing for Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles as Millwall loss sparks another early-season crisis - final word

ALMOST nine years to the day, Sheffield United were on the floor and propping up the table after losing an early-season game against Millwall in painful fashion and their manager’s post-match response was to get the beers in after stopping off at an off-licence.

It proved the shrewdest of calls by Chris Wilder in late August 2016 and those in red and white never looked back and they were toasting not only promotion but a record-breaking title come the following May.

Fast forward to the present day and more bother against those from Bermondsey and trouble is similarly brewing for the Blades’ current boss, Ruben Selles.

Getting a few cans in for the lads plainly does not look his style, but thinking outside of the box and maybe just going with his gut instinct is maybe worth a try as the Blades, again rock-bottom in the early rankings, seek to arrest another early-season crisis.

One thing is for sure, he is going to have to come up with something pretty damn soon.

It’s not even the end of August and United have already lost two home Championship games in 2025-26. For context, it took until late January for that to happen last season and the natives are restless.

Selles wore a cap in the technical area at Bramall Lane on Saturday. He needed a stronger defence. Maybe he should have donned a pair of ear muffs as well.

There were some lusty boos from Unitedites at the interval after a lousy, low-grade first half and even though their side made a better fist of it on the resumption and deserved a point in fairness, there was opprobrium again at the end.

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer and manager Ruben Selles look dejected after the home loss to Millwall. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Selles faced the music afterwards and in fairness, he didn’t complain. He was also right in his analysis.

It’s no good playing half-decent for parts of a game. You must do it for the duration and be more robust as the United chief called it. When your side were a beaten play-off finalist in late spring and your followers are understandably a bit tetchy, you need to show more.

Selles said: "I think the fans always have the right to express themselves and what they did is normal.

"The first two games at home, we didn't get a victory, we got two defeats and now it's four in total. They're disappointed with the team and that we need to take on board.

New Sheffield United signing Ben Godfrey lifts Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United off the floor during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwal at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I think we can feel their disappointment, we can feel exactly the same things that they feel.

"But we are the only ones that can change that more for the fans and then we can do it.”

New managers need a spot of luck along the way and Selles didn’t get any.

When Harrison Burrows' late drive rattled against the upright instead of nestling in the net, it was hard not to feel for him.

Slightly earlier, he also could have done without Millwall custodian Steven Benda pulling a save right out of the top-drawer to parry a precision effort from Gus Hamer at full-stretch as United pressed.

After Burrows’ moment, there was a further episode to endure when visiting defender Tristan Crama cleared an effort from Tyrese Campbell. It never rains but pours.

It was not the full story in fairness. United – aside from one or two dashes down the left from Louie Barry – were poor in the first half and punters, with little to buy into, were understandably grumpy.

Tom Cannon started on the right and a few misplaced passes irked those in the stands and United got off on the wrong foot.

Immediately, you knew it would not be a straightforward afternoon. When he was substituted just before the hour mark, there were ironic cheers. United, who handed an immediate debut to Ben Godfrey, couldn't get going.

Millwall weren't spectacular, but were the better side and merited their advantage at the break.

The goal was very preventable. United failed to clear their lines following a corner and Casper De Norre headed the ball back towards the box. It should have been dealt with but wasn’t.

Mihailo Ivanovic won a header too easily and Luke Cundle was left unchecked to ghost in and lash the ball home.

Ultimately that was that. Unfortunately, United's rally won't live long in the memory.

Sheffield United: M Cooper; Godfrey, Bindon (Seriki 81), Robinson, Burrows; Hamer, Peck, Cannon (Brooks 59), O’Hare, Barry (One 81); Campbell. Unused substitutes: Davies, McCallum, Soumare, Ukaki, Norrington-Davies, Marsh.

Millwall: Benda; Leonard, Crama, J Cooper, Sturge, Luongo, Neghli (Emakhu 70), De Norre, Cundle (Harding 85); Coburn (Nisbet 85) , Ivanovic (Kelly 79). Unused substitutes: Crocombe, Mayor, Grant, Matthews, Howland.