THE EFL have announced their latest set of broadcast fixtures from the end of September up until the early new year - and all Yorkshire clubs will be subject to some fixture amendments.

Around 120 fixtures are set to be broadcast between September 30 and January 5.

Among fixtures altered include November's Steel City derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United and the all-Yorkshire affairs between the Owls and Middlesbrough alongside Hull City's home games with the Blades and Boro.

In League One, Rotherham United's game with Bradford City has also been changed for TV coverage.

Sky Sports have announced their latest EFL fixture changes. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Each regular league weekend fixture round will see up to 10 live EFL fixtures shown, with matches on a Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm, as well as frequent slots on a Friday night and Sunday afternoon. There will be additional selected picks on a Thursday and Monday evening.

Here are the list of changes affecting Yorkshire clubs from September 30 onwards.

Championship: Saturday, October 4: Hull v Sheffield United (12.30pm); Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry (12.30pm).

Friday, October 17: Middlesbrough v Ipswich (8pm).

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Luton Town FC at Hillsborough on February 01, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Wednesday, October 22: Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (8pm).

Friday, October 24: Preston v Sheffield United (8pm).

Saturday, November 1: Norwich v Hull (12.30pm); West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday (12.30pm).

Tuesday, November 4: Coventry v Sheffield United (8pm).

Saturday, November 8: Hull v Portsmouth (12.30pm).

Sunday, November 23: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United (noon).

Saturday, November 29: Leicester v Sheffield United (12.30pm); Stoke v Hull (12.30pm).

Friday, December 5: Hull v Middlesbrough (8pm).

Wednesday, December 10: Hull v Wrexham (8pm).

Friday, December 12: West Brom v Sheffield United (8pm).

Monday, December 15: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby (8pm).

Boxing Day, Friday, December 26: Wrexham v Sheffield United (5.30pm).

Monday, December 29: Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn (7.45pm).

New Year's Day, Thursday, January 1: Sheffield United v Leicester (7.30pm).

Sunday, January 4: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (noon); Sheffield United v Oxford (noon).

League One: Thursday, October 2: Rotherham United v Bradford City (8pm).

Saturday, October 4: Wycombe v Barnsley (12.30pm); Doncaster Rovers v Burton (12.30pm).

Thursday, October 16: Huddersfield Town v Bolton (8pm).

Saturday, November 29: Stockport v Barnsley (12.30pm).

Saturday, December 13: Huddersfield Town v Wigan (12.30pm).

Monday, December 29: Bradford City v Port Vale (7.45pm).

League Two: Monday, October 6: Harrogate Town v Crewe (8pm).