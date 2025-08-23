SHEFFIELD United manager Ruben Selles has urged his players to ‘keep fighting’ and insists he is not interested in excuses after the Blades suffered their third successive Championship defeat under his watch on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of the game at Bramall Lane against Millwall arrived on 38 minutes when Luke Cundle cashed in on poor defending to fire the Lions in front.

United were much better on the restart and a combination of bad luck and fine goalkeeping from Steven Benda denied them their first point of the season.

As it stands, last season’s beaten play-off finalists prop up the table ahead of next weekend’s game at Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer and manager Ruben Selles look dejected after the home loss to Millwall. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Selles said: "We started the game with the intention to give a good performance and try to get the team back on track with the first victory.

"In the first 10 minutes, we were in top of the game, trying to create and be aggressive and I think we lost a bit of organisation and duels in the middle of the pitch.

"We didn’t have too much in the first half and then we concede a goal in the third or fourth action after a corner.

"Then, I think half-time changed everything. We can recognise the team we were in the second half, going for the game and attacking and creating situations to score.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire.

"We are in the situation right now where those situations are not going in our favour and need to keep fighting.

"If we talk luck, transfer windows, change, and a new project and all those things, we will be making excuses.

"I think we are missing a robust performance for 90-95 minutes to be the team we want to be in terms of connections, football, defensive passion and attacking aggressiveness.

"We want it for a full entire game and not moments."

United received boos at half-time and again at the final whistle from unhappy home supporters.

Selles added: “Well, I think the fans always have the right to express themselves and what they did today is normal.

"The first two games at home we didn't get a victory, we got two defeats and now it's four total.

"They're disappointed with the team and that we need to take on board.