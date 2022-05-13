Flea, also known as Michael Peter Balzary, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, tweeted his support for the Blades late on Thursday night, posting: "Nottingham Forest is going down. UP THE BLADES!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many fans were shocked by Flea's vocal support for Paul Heckingbottom's side, who are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League, with one Twitter user asking: "So Flea supports Sheffield Utd [sic]?"

Other supporters reminisced about when the musician sang Greasy Chip Butty - an anthem sung by Blades' supporters - during a concert in Sheffield in 2011.

In an interview in 2011, the now 59-year-old said: "My team is Sheffield United. The Blades man, go Blades. The truth is I don't really know a lot about it but I love the game."

Red Hot Chili Peppers are touring the United Kingdom this summer, with shows in Manchester and London. They are one of the world's most successful rock bands, with a huge array of platinum albums.

They released their first studio album in 1984, with their most recent album, Unlimited Love, released earlier this year.

FLEA: Has expressed his support for Sheffield United as they aim for a place in the Premier League. Picture: Getty Images.

The Blades take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow before travelling to the City Ground for the second leg on Tuesday.