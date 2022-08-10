Updated provided on Sander Berge's Sheffield United future as Champions League club eye midfielder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berge has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane and is attracting interest from Club Brugge, who have reportedly had a bid rejected for the player.

The Norwegian has a £35m release clause in his contract, which if activated would leave him free to negotiate personal terms at another club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old remains in Paul Heckingbottom's plans, having played the full 90 minutes in the Blades' first two league games. He also scored in last weekend's win over Millwall.

McCall, Heckingbottom's assistant, hopes that transfer talk surrounding Berge remains quiet until the end of the campaign.

"Yeah. We'd be really disappointed if he's not [here]," said McCall of Berge ahead of the Blades' trip to West Brom in the Carabao Cup first round.

"People can come in at any time for your players and if they match a certain price no matter who you are or where you are clubs have got to look at it.

"We are trying to build a really successful group here because we want to have a crack this season, we really do.

SANDER BERGE: Has been linked with a move to Club Brugge this summer, but the Belgian outfit have yet to reach the Blades' valuation for the midfielder. Picture: Getty Images.

"And that goes for everyone at the football club. We are no different as staff, we want to keep our best players without a doubt. Everyone knows the quality that Sander possesses. He's our player and we want to keep him.

"He's enjoying his football really well. I don't know the stage behind the scenes, I really don't know that. We're just focussing on having a really good talent in our squad and using him to the best.