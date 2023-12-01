Vincent Kompany rubs Sheffield United's noses in it over Burnley 'leader' Sander Berge
The 25-year-old Norway international left one promoted club for another when he swapped Bramall Lane for Turf Moor in August, with United reluctantly cashing in on a player who had one year left on his contract.
Both sides have struggled on their return to the top flight and will look at Saturday’s match as a must-win as they sit in the relegation zone with only one win each to their names after 13 games.
But Kompany has pointed to an upturn in performances in recent weeks, and said Berge has played a key role after taking a few weeks to find his feet in east Lancashire.
“I think he’s one of the players that has looked a leader for our team, and he’ll be massively important again for us on Saturday and in the games ahead,” said Kompany.
“I think his progress throughout the start of the season has really lined up well with how the team has progressed. I just want to see them pick up the points to confirm they’re on the right track.”
Berge was a vital addition for Burnley as he brought Premier League experience to a young side.
“He obviously had a year of Premier League experience and he’s an international, he’s shown he can play at this level,” added Kompany. “It was always important for us to find a balance. You never know if it will take six weeks or six months for someone to settle.
“He took some time but he’s showing now he’s on the right track. You can see with his performances, at Arsenal he was outstanding.”