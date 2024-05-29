Wales hand Leeds United youngster first senior call-up as Huddersfield Town star is overlooked

Leeds United youth-teamer Charlie Crew has received his first Wales call-up in a squad that does not include Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas.

The 17-year-old midfielder is yet to make his senior debut but was involved in the matchday squad but was on the bench for the Easter games against Watford and Hull City, after impressing manager Daniel Farke when he trained with the first team during March's international break.

Wales manager Rob Page has noticed too, calling the teenager into his squad for June friendlies against Gibraltar in the Algarve, and Slovakia.

Crew is an established part of the Wales youth set up, having captained his country at the last EUropean Under-17 Championship.

Slovakia will be playing at this summer's European Championship. Wales missed out, beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Poland after a play-off.

Crew will be surrounded by plenty of familiar faces. Club-mate Ethan Ampadu and Dan James are named, alongside Joe Rodon and Conor Roberts, who were both on loan at Elland Road last season.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies, whose Sheffield United contract is due to expire next month, is also included but Thomas has been overlooked.

CHOICES: Wales coach Rob Page

The winger was part of a Terriers side relegated from the Championship, and was left out of the final game of the season, at Ipswich Town. When asked of the absence of Thomas and Delano Burgzorg was a “punishment for their lack of engagement against Birmingham and previous games”, then-coach Andre Breitenreiter replied: “You gave the answer, yes for sure."

Crew is one of three uncapped players in the squad, alongside full-back Fin Stevens, who was loan at League One play-winners Oxford United from Brentford, and forward Lewis Koumas, the son of former Wales mdifielder Jason who scored on his senior Liverpool debut against Southampton in the FA Cup in February.

Leeds were runners-up in the 2023-24 FA Youth Cup and Crew's recognition is a sign that he could be next to follow the likes of Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph from the youth ranks to the senior team next season.

The games are on June 6 and 9.