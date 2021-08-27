‘We are so far off beautiful right now’ admits Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic

After the high of finishing ninth in the 2019-20 Premier League, the comedown for the Blades has been pretty miserable.

They broke all manner of unwanted records in finishing bottom of the table last season and their only wins this term have come in the League Cup. Billy Sharp’s ultimately futile equaliser at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday is their only Championship goal under Jokanovic’s management.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Jokanovic thinks his charges have lost their enjoyment, or that he is looking to sign four more players not worn down by the demoralising results. He has challenged some of the younger members of his squad to force their way into his plans.

Billy Sharp celebrates with the Sheffield United fans after scoring in the Carabao Cup. Pictures: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If you don’t enjoy your profession, if you don’t want to be competitive and you’re always under some kind of unnecessary stress, what are you scared about?” reasons Jokanovic.

“If you are scared to play football, that’s completely wrong. Football is a serious business with pressure and responsibility but it’s a game – as you say in England, a beautiful game. We are so far off beautiful right now!

“We must make the game more beautiful and enjoyable for the people coming to our stadium. I am impressed with our supporters. They come with expectations and responsibilities on our side but they want to watch the game too. They want to enjoy it and they can enjoy it if we are enjoying it on the field too.

“It’s a game for all of us to enjoy. We need to produce, to put on some enjoyment for the people. Stress is not necessary.”

Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield United.

With on-loan centre-back Ben Davies Jokanovic’s only Bramall Lane signing to date, there is a strong case for freshening up the squad with some of the club’s youngsters if they cannot add the four players he wants in this window. Rhys Norrington-Davies made a first league start for the club having played in the Championship on loan at Stoke City and tomorrow’s hosts Luton Town last season, and is one of a group of youngsters who have taken the Blades to the third round of the League Cup, where they will host Southampton.

“They need to keep working,” says Jokanovic when asked if he feels any more of them were ready to play in the league. “It’s not a question of young or old players – whether it’s Billy Sharp, Kacper (Lopata) or Kyron Gordon, it’s a question of can they make my team better.

“These people have shown the work ethic, they were competitive. It was only two games but we won with a lot of young players. It’s a positive thing and we will see what happens during the season.

“I have four centre-backs and George Baldock can cover this position or we can experiment with someone else. Rhys can play in a three but young players can too.

“Zak (Brunt) can play as a holding midfielder and when I can’t use other players I will use him.

“It’s not a question of I want or don’t want to pick these players, sometimes you must. These people are working with us and we are trying to prepare them to be at the level to play in the most important games.

“We are not good enough yet, we need to improve throughout the side from the most experienced players to the young players.

“That process can’t stop and we need to mentally, physically, tactically improve because we are not a perfect team. The perfect team doesn’t exist and will be complicated for us to find but we need to keep working. That’s the same for the younger and older players.

“Sometimes change comes without a knock on the door and you must be ready for it.

“Aaron Ramsdale was our first choice (goalkeeper) a week ago, now we have two guys (Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham) I need to check on to see if they can be ready to play this position or we need to make a signing.

“Chances arrive and you must be ready – in life, in football.

“At the moment we’re offering hard work but we need to find a way to impress with other things, especially for the people who follow us.”

Some of the youngsters may take the next step of their development on loan with a number of clubs, including Hull City, interested in taking striker Daniel Jebbison for the season.

“I am not against Jebbo playing senior football and I’m not against him staying with us,” insists Jokanovic. “I could keep Jebbo and cover my back and be safe, but I think this guy could play senior football permanently and it’s about what is better for him, playing League One football or just working with us and playing Under-23 games.

“It’s not only my decision, now it’s about being prudent with what’s best for us and the player too.