AS FAR as Chris Wilder is concerned, Sheffield United should not be categorised with ‘Burnley, Leeds or Luton’ - three clubs tipped to be among the movers and the shakers in the Championship in 2024-25.

Not yet, at any rate.

The Blades, whose number of close-season departures has stretched well into double figures - including some big-name exits - remain a work in progress.

A fine opening-night win at Preston inspired many Championship observers to talk up United’s credentials regarding an instant return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

Wilder, who is bedding in ten new signings, is rather more circumspect and understandably so.

The Blades chief saw his side briefly hit the heights in their second league game against QPR, racing into a quick-fire 2-0 lead, but Rangers provided a reality check in a dominant second half with the game ending level.

For Wilder, keeping his fingers crossed that they will be no more key outgoing transfers - with top-flight clubs credited with interest in Ollie Arblaster, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer of late - there needs to be perspective.

He said: "A lot of good things have been said about us over one good performance at Preston. Just because a club comes out of the Premier League, it is expected to be up there straightaway.

"We’re not Burnley, Leeds or Luton. There’s a hell of a lot of changes that we have made this pre-season. Sometimes, from me, I am going to protect those players as I should and hopefully we, as a football club, will recognise that. Sometimes, you have to suffer little backward steps.

"A win and a draw in the first two games….It should have been two wins, but isn’t. There’s still a hell of a long way to go.

"There’s a little bit of disappointment around the place (after Saturday) and it might have just knocked a few people back to say we are not the finished article by any way, shape or form.”

The major positive from Saturday came in the form of Hamer and home debutant Callum O’Hare, who showed glimpses of the prodigious combination play which was their hallmark in their time at Coventry City.

Hamer, one of the stand-out Championship players in his last campaign at this level in 2022-23, scored for the second successive league game, operating from a slightly different left-sided role.

Explaining the nuances of his position, Wilder said: “He’s not (on the) left when he plays off the left and comes into pockets and interchanges.

"People will be talking about ‘oh, he plays out on the left’. He’s not playing in that role, he’s possibly playing about 10 or 15 yards away from where he has been. He’s a team player and came and scored a great goal (against QPR), which we envisaged.

"His interplay with Callum was great and the more he plays with Harrison (Burrows) or Sam McCallum, that little partnership on the left will be better as well and more understanding. At times, he was unplayable and even late on, with a couple of things that he did.”

United and Wrexham have both been charged with failing to control their players in last week’s Carabao Cup tie at Bramall Lane.