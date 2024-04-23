Wes Foderingham making Sheffield United's decision on fall-guy Ivo Grbic harder

The plan was to let Wes Foderingham leave in January ahead of his contract expiring this summer but Grbic's concussion on his Premier League debut stopped that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Wilder must decide whether to drop Grbic for Wednesday's game at Manchester United and recall Foderingham.

"There's going to be some big decisions on a lot of key positions," said Wilder, whose side lost 4-1 to the Clarets.

"Regarding Ivo there was talk of making a substitution at half-time from certain sections of the support. I could have substituted some more players as well but I thought I'd give them the opportunity of putting it right.

"I want to give the players the opportunity to get back into the game.

CAUGHT OUT: Ivo Grbic fails to keep out Jacob Bruun Larsen's opening goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to make sure we do our jobs as coaches as manager to pick the right team (at Old Trafford)."

Wilder has been pleased with Foderingham since Grbic regained his place after the head injury at Crystal Palace.

"Players have got to get on with it when managers make decisions," he said. "We don't always make the right decisions, we don't always make the right signings.

"He has been good around the place and he understands the situation like everybody else does.