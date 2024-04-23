Wes Foderingham making Sheffield United's decision on fall-guy Ivo Grbic harder
Wilder signed Grbic to make the Blades more secure but has seen him concede 30 goals in 10 appearances. Badly at fault for Burnley's opening goal on Saturday and weak for their second, the Croatian was booed by his own fans at Bramall Lane.
The plan was to let Wes Foderingham leave in January ahead of his contract expiring this summer but Grbic's concussion on his Premier League debut stopped that.
Now Wilder must decide whether to drop Grbic for Wednesday's game at Manchester United and recall Foderingham.
"There's going to be some big decisions on a lot of key positions," said Wilder, whose side lost 4-1 to the Clarets.
"Regarding Ivo there was talk of making a substitution at half-time from certain sections of the support. I could have substituted some more players as well but I thought I'd give them the opportunity of putting it right.
"I want to give the players the opportunity to get back into the game.
"We have to make sure we do our jobs as coaches as manager to pick the right team (at Old Trafford)."
Wilder has been pleased with Foderingham since Grbic regained his place after the head injury at Crystal Palace.
"Players have got to get on with it when managers make decisions," he said. "We don't always make the right decisions, we don't always make the right signings.
"He has been good around the place and he understands the situation like everybody else does.
"All you can do is your best at your work, give all you’ve got regardless of your situation. Wes has been fine, he's been excellent as a pro."
