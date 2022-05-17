The Blades go into the second leg at the City Ground on Tuesday night with a huge job on their hands, trailing 2-1 from Saturday’s first meeting at Bramall Lane, but Sander Berge’s late goal has given them hope. The South Yorkshire side have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.

“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” said Heckingbottom.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards. There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end. What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”

Here's all the details you need to keep up with the action at The City Ground.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football will broadcast the action from 7pm, with the contest kicking off at 7.45pm.

IN THE FIGHT: Sander Berge delivered a late lifeline for Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

What happened in the first leg?

ADVANTAGE FOREST: Tonight's hosts lead 2-1 from the first leg. Picture: PA Wire.

Strikes from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson helped Nottingham Forest take a slender 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Sky Bet Championship play-off first leg.

Nottingham Forest opened the scoring in the 10th minute courtesy of Jack Colback’s rebound effort with their first foray into the opposition half.

The Reds could have been further in front but for Wes Foderingham in the Blades net, who denied clear-cut efforts from Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson to keep the score at 1-0 going into the break.

In contrast, Forest attacks were few and far between in the second period but Joe Lolley capitalised on a defensive error to help Johnson make it two but Blades responded late to give them a glimmer of hope heading into the second leg thanks to a header from Sander Berge.

Team news

Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up. Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of his side’s 2-1 first-leg win after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder. Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe are sidelined until the end of the season with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Sheffield United are still unsure on the fitness of striker Billy Sharp heading into the game. The 36-year-old has only played 20 minutes since the start of April after suffering a calf injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Tuesday.