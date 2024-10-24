SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder admitted to being philosophical about key man Gustavo Hamer’s fifth booking of the season at Middlesbrough - which rules him out of Saturday’s Championship home clash with Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

The Brazilian midfielder, who came at the Riverside just after the hour mark – after not starting due to a calf niggle – was cautioned late on for kicking the ball away in the 1-0 loss.

The loss of Hamer is assuaged by the return of Vini Souza, who served a one-match ban after reaching the five-booking threshold in last Friday’s game t Leeds United and sat out the trip to Teesside.

Wilder said: ”Vin knew, even though it was during pre-season that if you wave an imaginary card, you'll get one.

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"It's something from his culture and where he played his football. It's never really sat with us here in our football, but it's pretty common where he started his career and where he played.

"So to get that fifth, he has to accept that.

"I'm not sure Gus booted it into the stand but yet again, assessors will be up in the stand and will mark referees down, if they don't take action for someone tapping a ball a yard or two away.

"But we have to accept that at the start of the season they talked about taking action on that and they've done it. It's fine.