Where does Sheffield United's points tally rank among the worst-ever in the Premier League?

DEFEAT: Sheffield United lost their 29th game of the season with a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Blades have spent the majority of the campaign rock bottom of the table and were the first of the three relegated clubs to mathematically drop out of the top flight.

United have so far accumulated 20 points from their 37 games but where do they sit among the worst points tallies in Premier League history? We took a look at the numbers.

Paul Heckingbottom's side host Burnley tomorrow and regardless of the result, there are still five teams who have endured worse campaigns than the Blades.

RELEGATED: The Blades' demotion to the Championship was confirmed following a defeat to Wolves in April. Picture: Getty Images.

Derby County hold the unwanted record of lowest points tally in Premier League history when they were relegated with just 11 points in 2007-08.

They won just one game all season - a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United - and finished with a minus 69 goal difference as they set one of modern football's most unenviable records.

Sunderland make the top five twice, with their 2005-06 side going down with just 15 points.

The Black Cats lost their first five games of the campaign and managed to win just three games all season as they were relegated with a whimper.

Huddersfield Town's miserable 2018-19 season comes in third on the list when their two-year stay in the Premier League was ended when they managed to finish with just 16 points.

It proved a difficult second season for the Terriers who also saw David Wagner leave the club midway through the season.

Huddersfield's lack of goals hurt them most as they scored just 22 times while conceding 76 goals. They won just three games all season, two of which came against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the same season that Leicester City miraculously won the Premier League title, their midlands neighbours Aston Villa endured one of the worst top-flight seasons in the competition's history.

In 2015-16, the Birmingham club went down with just 17 points to their name. They also won just three matches all campaign but eventually finished 22 points adrift of safety.

Sunderland set a Premier League record in 2002-03 when they lost 15 games in a row and finished with just 19 points in a relegation season.

They finished a massive 25 points from safety as they scored just 21 goals and won four games from 38.

Depending on how they fare tomorrow, Sheffield United could finish with the sixth-worst points tally in Premier League history.

Norwich City currently hold that spot as they were relegated last season with just 21 points, meaning a draw would see the Blades share that record with the Canaries.

Victory would see them go down with the seventh-worst points total after Watford were relegated in 1999-00 after earning just 24 points.

With the Blades destined to end the season among the worst 10 points tallies, the list is made up by Sunderland (2016-17) who were relegated with 24 points and Fulham (2018-19) who went down with 26 points.

Defeat for Sheffield United tomorrow will see them become the first side to lose 30 games in a Premier League season.