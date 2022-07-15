As part of an expert led study into the investment potential of UK football teams in collaboration with football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson of Sheffield Hallam University, BetVictor has ranked Championship sides in terms of their infrastructure.

The infrastructure rating considers a range of important factors including stadium capacity, stadium condition, training facilities, youth facilities, youth recruitment, corporate facilities and transport links to provide a single score for each club out of 100 based on the quality of a club’s overall infrastructure.

Middlesbrough are rated as the top ranked team ahead of Watford (2nd) and Stoke City (3rd), with Boro and Sheffield United identified among teams in the division with the best youth recruitment, which considers scouting resource, current quality of their youth talent, and youth coaching team.

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC.

Boro, Sunderland and Watford were identified as having the best first team training facilities, which considers the quality of coaching staff in addition to the quality of their available facilities.

Blackpool were identified as having the poorest training facilities of any side in the league, while Luton Town was the lowest ranked club for stadium condition and corporate facilities with Kenilworth Road scoring poorly in these categories.

Rotherham United were ranked bottom of the Championship's 24 clubs overall. Huddersfield Town and Hull City were ranked 20th and 19th respectively. Sheffield United were positioned in 14th.

Ranked: Championship clubs by infrastructure. 1: Middlesbrough 95.53 (infrastructure rating marks 1-100); 2: Watford 94.85; 3: Stoke City 94.35; 4: Bristol City 93.54; 5: Cardiff City 93.40; 6: Reading 92.52; 7: Sunderland 89.98; 8: Coventry City 89.20; 9: Birmingham City 87.95; 10: Wigan Athletic 87.57; 11: Blackburn Rovers 84.49; 12: Norwich City 82.72; 13: Swansea City 82.66; 14: Sheffield United 78.84; 15: West Brom 77.64; 16: Preston North End 76.98; 17: Burnley 75.74; 18: QPR 74.70; 19: Hull City 71.33; 20: Huddersfield Town 70.83; 21: Millwall 67.67; 22: Blackpool 57.16; 23: Luton Town 56.77; 24: Rotherham United 56.19.

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. Picture: PA