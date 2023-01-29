Who starred and who let Sheffield United down in 3-3 FA Cup draw with Wrexham?

Well thought the hosts played, a number of the Championship players did not hit their usual standards.
Adam Davies – not a convincing performance from the stand-in goalkeeper 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic – did not rise to the occasion on unfamiliar territory 5
John Egan – scored the equaliser but could have been deemed the last man when he was booked in the first half 6
Chris Basham – one lovely pass in a good performance from the cente-back 7
Jayden Bogle – lost a lot of blood in a bang to the face during the first half 6
Tommy Doyle – showed a very good eye for a pass and his corners provided two goals 8
Oliver Norwood – stepped up with an important goal 7
James McAtee – hampered by an ankle injury picked up as Oli McBurnie scored his second-minute goal 6
Ben Osborn – a difficult game at wing-back 6
Daniel Jebbison – did well until blotting his copybook with an idiotic red card 4
Oli McBurnie – good run-out and a goal for McBurnie 7
Substitutes:
Max Lowe (for McAtee, 46) – improved things when he came on 6
Iliman Ndiaye (for Osborn, 58) – took the fight to Wrexham but gave away the ball for their third goal 6
Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 58) – unable to find the net 5
Ismaila Coulibaly (for Ahmedhodzic, 87) – N/A
Not used: Foderingham, Robinson, Sachdev, Marsh.