A keen golfer, Bournemouth’s goalkeeper – who played off single-figures as a youngster and was crowned as champion of Munster at under-13 level – was anything but under-par at Bramall Lane after making two outstanding saves to deny Morgan Gibbs-White.

As for being the Championship master, he still has work to do. His total of 15 second-tier clean sheets is one behind the current co-leaders in Huddersfield Town’s Lee Nicholls and Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham.

The Blades custodian had nothing to do against Bournemouth’s much-vaunted attacking options, spearheaded by a 25-goal striker in Dominic Solanke. A fair achievement within itself.

Another exemplary defensive performance by United, who boast the best shut-out record in the division with 18 and the lowest number of goals conceded on home soil at 13 – will have provided Paul Heckingbottom with justifiable satisfaction given the calibre of opponent on Saturday.

But only when the dust settled. Shortly after the game in his early interviews, the Blades chief professed to not seeing a replay late on when Dean Whitestone – in a great position – did not penalise a blatant late foul by Nat Phillips who felled Gibbs-White.

When he did see it, Heckingbottom reflected on another ‘stinker’, in his words.

He was wise enough to know that ultimately he can do nothing about it, but wait for the clock to go around and his own side to perhaps get a soft one or two.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield Utd (right) shows his frustration after missing a chance against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

However much he was asked questions about it, the more pointless it was.

When it comes to penalties, the man usually best placed to hold his nerve when the tension is palpable in these situations in Billy Sharp wasn’t even about.

If Heckingbottom was to rue one thing, it was probably the fact that Sharp was again absent due to a hamstring injury which will keep him out until after Easter.

On the day, United spurned three gilt-edged chances. In a game against a Bournemouth side who have been stingy on the road and possess the highest number of away clean sheets in the division and joint best defensive record on their travels, margins were always likely to be tight.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie battles with Robbie Brady at Bramall Lane Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Travers’ reactions to turn away Gibbs-White’s rising drive at his near post moments before the break were top-notch. That said, the opposite side of the goal was open.

The Cherries goalkeeper then made himself big to keep out an effort from the same player in the second-half after he raced clear after the tireless but toothless Oli McBurnie won a flick-on.

United persevered, admirably, even after the injustice of Whitestone’s decision. Another golden chance would arrive at the death in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to Filip Uremovic.

A goal would have brought the house down, but the aim of the recent signing – afforded a glorious opportunity to crown a powerful performance – was wayward in front of goal.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (left) was frustrated by the Sheffield United defence - including Filip Uremovic - at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Would Sharp have been so charitable with that or Gibbs-White’s earlier chances?. Probably not.

On his own opportunities, Gibbs-White said: “The first one was an unbelievable save. I tried to read him, but luckily enough (for Travers), he got a hand to it.

“With the second one, I should have done better and I should have scored.

“It was still a good point, at least we didn’t lose and you never know, we might need that point at the end of the season.”

On the non-penalty award, the Wolves loanee added: “It was frustrating, but that’s football, at the end of the day.

“I got the ball first and felt contact. Obviously, I couldn’t go anywhere as he took me out. To me, it is a penalty.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White sees his effort saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers at Bramall Lane Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I spoke to the linesman straight after and he said he shouted it as a penalty, but I don’t know why the referee has not given it.”

At least for United’s sake, one or two results elsewhere later on Saturday might have seen them feel a bit better about themselves. Strange results and moments happen at this time of year, especially in this division.

As far as Scott Parker was concerned, the relief at the end would have been palpable. With no hint of understatement, the Bournemouth manager described his side’s draw as a ‘good point’ and was not kidding.

In mitigation, his side were faced with their second away game – and long trip – in the space of comfortably less than 72 hours.

That said, it was Parker’s decision to make just one change to his starting line-up and not rotate. Fortunately, for him, it did not cost him as it should have.

Bournemouth lacked sharpness and incision. They moved the ball around nicely at times, but never threatened United.

Their one chance came in the second half to a defender in Liam Kelly. The visiting captain fired over – after going much closer in the first period when he diverted the ball against his own bar.

Once again, the Cherries got away with one and it set the tone.