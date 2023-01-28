Wrexham v Sheffield United: Why complacency is a C word Blades will not tolerate

There is a reassuring relentlessness about Sheffield United which ought to take care of Sunday's FA Cup tie at Wrexham.

RARE START: Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies

Fuelled by the money and adrenaline which comes with megastar owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham will be anything but soft touches in a competition where every underdog famously has its day.

There is a reason the BBC will be in Wales for the weekend’s prime television slot, and it is not to see how the Blades are nudging towards the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they and their down-to-earth manager have not had the season they have by getting ahead of themselves.

Heckingbottom has had his scouts and analysts putting in more, not less, work on Sunday's opponents. His assistant Stuart McCall was dispatched to Gateshead on a spying mission.

And whilst there will be changes to freshen the side, it is part of an ongoing process, not simply dumping 11 different players on the tie, then going back to the tried and trusted in the league.

"We've maybe done more homework on Wrexham because we have got some lads who don't know a lot about them," says Heckingbottom. "Our lads will watch the Championship and we've played every team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know some of the players and Phil (Parkinson), who took Bradford to the League Cup final, which was even more remarkable with Dukey (Matt Duke, United’s goalkeeping coach) in goal."

To suggest he would give players a game simply because it is the FA Cup offends Heckingbottom.

"We've given loads of debuts in the last couple of years because there's been lots of good work, lots of good players," he says. "If there were other players I thought deserved to be in, they'd be in.

"But I'm not belittling the games by saying this young lad's going to play. I don't think they should get anything if they don't deserve it and it sends the wrong message."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies, who stood in well for Wes Foderingham when the first-choice goalkeeper was suspended before going to the World Cup with Wales, is set to start.

"For us it will be trying to take the sting out of the game,” says a man who made his international debut at the Racecourse Ground.

"We've proved we don't get fazed, especially since been Hecky's been in charge. For us it's dealing with the occasion.

"They've got players who've played at a higher level. We know what we're about and what they're about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad