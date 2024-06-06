York City v Sheffield United: Pre-season friendly has new kick-off time
The July 13 game against the Blades will now kick off at 12.30pm.
Relegated from last season's Premier League, Chris Wilder's side are the most high-profile opponent the Minstermen are due to face in pre-season as they build up for the new Conference campaign, and they will be hoping for a big Saturday crowd for the game.
Falling the day before the European Championship final, there will be no televised football to compete with at the end of a month of near wall-to-wall live action on terrestrial television.
The friendly will be important for the Blades too. It is due to be their first match of the summer and Wilder has stressed the need for them to "hit the ground running" ahead of the start of their Championship campaign, on August 10.
Pre-season schedules so far
York City
Wednesday, July 10, 7pm: Huddersfield Town (h)
Saturday, July 13, 12.30pm: Sheffield United (h)
Wednesday, July 17, 7pm: Whitby Town (a)
Saturday, July 27, 3pm: Notts County (h)
Saturday, August 3, 3pm: Spennymoor Town (a)
Sheffield United
Saturday, July 13, 12.30pm: York City (a)
Saturday, July 20, 3pm: Chesterfield (a)
Tuesday, July 23, 7pm: Harrogate Town (a)
Saturday, July 27, 3pm: Rotherham United (a)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.