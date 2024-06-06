York City v Sheffield United: Pre-season friendly has new kick-off time

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:18 BST
York City have announced a new kick-off time for their friendly a home to Sheffield United after concerns about overcrowded trains on the same day as York Races.

The July 13 game against the Blades will now kick off at 12.30pm.

Relegated from last season's Premier League, Chris Wilder's side are the most high-profile opponent the Minstermen are due to face in pre-season as they build up for the new Conference campaign, and they will be hoping for a big Saturday crowd for the game.

Falling the day before the European Championship final, there will be no televised football to compete with at the end of a month of near wall-to-wall live action on terrestrial television.

The friendly will be important for the Blades too. It is due to be their first match of the summer and Wilder has stressed the need for them to "hit the ground running" ahead of the start of their Championship campaign, on August 10.

Pre-season schedules so far

York City

Wednesday, July 10, 7pm: Huddersfield Town (h)

CLASH: York is expecting big crowds for football and horseracing on July 13

Saturday, July 13, 12.30pm: Sheffield United (h)

Wednesday, July 17, 7pm: Whitby Town (a)

Saturday, July 27, 3pm: Notts County (h)

Saturday, August 3, 3pm: Spennymoor Town (a)

Sheffield United

Saturday, July 13, 12.30pm: York City (a)

Saturday, July 20, 3pm: Chesterfield (a)

Tuesday, July 23, 7pm: Harrogate Town (a)

Saturday, July 27, 3pm: Rotherham United (a)

