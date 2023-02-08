Ben Tozer claimed Billy Sharp told Wrexham players to “shove it in the documentary” after Sheffield United’s dramatic FA Cup over win over the Welsh club.

Sharp and Blades team-mate Sander Berge scored stoppage-time goals to earn a 3-1 win and deny the Hollywood-owned National League side a blockbuster fifth-round home clash with Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

John Egan’s stoppage-time equaliser saw the first meeting end in a 3-3 draw. At Bramall Lane, Paul Mullin’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener before the Blades rewrote the script, as Adam Davies saved a second penalty from Mullin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Sharp and Berge struck, the Blades were denied a penalty after a shot from the edge of the penalty area was handled by a Wrexham defender inside the box.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Billy Sharp of Sheffield United is spoken to by Phil Parkinson, Manager of Wrexham, after taunting fans of Wrexham following their side's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I think they have been disrespectful with a few things before the game thinking they were already through,” Sharp told ITV4 in a punchy post-match interview.

“I am glad we have beat them. They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in our league, I wasn’t happy with a few of their players tonight. That is it now, we have got one over on them tonight, good luck to them for promotion, we put that one to bed now. A few of their players I wasn’t happy with and I’m a little bit frustrated at the end, I should have put the game to bed before I did but it is one of those things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Tozer claimed Sharp told Wrexham’s players to “shove it in the documentary” – referring to Disney+ programme ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ which documented the club’s first season under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – in the tunnel after the match and said that the veteran lacked humility.

“I feel like a bit of a dampener has been put on the game with how they have acted in the tunnel if I am being honest with you,” he said.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Billy Sharp of Sheffield United, simulates crying as they taunt fans of Wrexham following their side's defeat, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“They showed a real lack of humility. If that’s the way they want to be, I feel like if we had won that game we would have showed a lot more humility and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They should show more respect to us instead of telling us to shove it in the documentary. I feel like he has fabricated stuff in his head to make that acceptable for himself.

“I said to him face-to-face to show a bit more humility. We congratulated them on the win, we haven’t come in sulking, we have walked in the tunnel as normal and it is just a shame that is the way he ended.”

Sharp’s frustration appeared to be born out of a tweet sent out by Wrexham after the fifth-round draw, suggesting they already had an eye on Tottenham before the replay at Bramall Lane.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Max Cleworth of Wrexham looks dejected after failing to control the ball, as Billy Sharp of Sheffield United (not pictured) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe it has, I haven’t seen that myself,” insisted Tozer when asked about the tweet.