Sheffield United's confusing and chaotic transfer window has put Ruben Selles under pressure

The best transfer windows are well planned, and executed early.

Sheffield United made seven of their 12 senior summer signings after the Championship season started, and only loaned Djibril Soumare days before it kicked off. They signed six new central defenders, with only loanee Tyler Bindon available for the opening game of the campaign.

Not until after selling Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord for £7m did a club who pushed the boat out in January in an unsuccessful attempt to win promotion spend a penny on transfer fees.

Unless, of course, you count youngsters Mihail Polendakov and Ehije Ukaki from Bulgaria on the back of what artificial intelligence saw in their statistics. Those transfers cost them the services of Chris Wilder, the manager who won them 96 points the previous season.

BAD START: Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

“Long-term” signing Jefferson Cacerers was sold the window after AI spotted him to make way for players – and work permits – needed here and now.

Considering the foundation the Blades returned from their Championship play-off final defeat with, it all felt a bit chaotic. A lot chaotic.

Doing their last bit of business – selling Jack Robinson to Birmingham City – three hours and 15 minutes after the transfer window officially closed (deal sheets came into play to allow that) only added to the last-minute feel.

With 42 games to make up ground on the rest of the division, hopefully it can all work out in the end.

IMPORTANT: Sheffield United have done some good business just by keeping Gustavo Hamer (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

Keeping Gustavo Hamer and Michael Cooper was critical, and they achieved it. With the greatest of respect to them, selling Ahmedhodzic in the final year of his contract, Kieffer Moore after a hit-and-miss debut campaign, Vinicius Souza and even captain Robinson was probably a fair price to pay.

The international break is well timed, offering opportunities to work with the reshaped squad – or at least those not away representing their countries.

But does Ruben Selles have 42 games to salvage things?

Five defeats out of five in all competitions is no way to start a new job, even more so when put in charge of historically the joint-best team not to win promotion to the top division (in terms of points), in the last year of their Premier League parachute payment.

FLAIR: Summer signing Louie Barry (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Even crisis-torn Sheffield Wednesday have more points at this stage – and are still in the League Cup too.

This was not the way to respond to those who believe Selles has “fallen upwards” after only saving Hull City from relegation on last season’s final day, itself a job promotion having previously led Reading in League One.

In both those jobs Selles showed himself to be a solid manager with a cool head for a crisis, if not the most flamboyant entertainer.

But the Blades have looked confused and messy so far.

With Tom Davies, Jack Shackleton and Ollie Arblaster injured, he arguably had little choice but to ask Sydie Peck to anchor the midfield against Bristol City, given the lack of alternatives the recruitment team had served him.

But it is a coach's job to find solutions to problems, and Selles is well used to problems.

Maybe at a push pairing Peck with Hamer and Callum O'Hare – the last midfielders standing – could have worked if one of the full-backs had tucked in to help out, rather than bomb on. Or if a centre-back had pushed forward in possession as the rest squeezed into a three. Or a defender had simply played out of position alongside the youngster.

With Soumare understandably taking time to adjust to English football, perhaps the deadline-day signing of former Huddersfield Town loanee Alex Matos could answer their midfield problems. Arblaster should make his first tentative steps back into senior football after anterior cruciate ligament damage soon.

Does six new centre-backs point to a different approach towards protecting goalkeeper Cooper?

Was signing Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee on the final day of trading – not to mention Chiedoze Ogbene who regularly appeared at wing-back for Rotherham United – a nod to a back three?

A rethink so radical weeks into the season would not inspire confidence in a manager who always favoured a four at Hull and Reading, but is also pragmatic.

By adding the experience of Mee and Danny Ings and the solidity of Japhet Tanganga to the flair of Ogbene, Louie Barry, Tahith Chong, on top of what was there already, the foundations are there for the Blades to still have a decent season, even after giving everyone else a headstart.

But June/July, not August, is the time to lay groundwork.

Selles must emerge from the international break with a clear-minded vision and players who understand it.

Changing manager would only add to the air of confusion at Bramall Lane. But keeping one who cannot win is far less likely to work.