THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Sheffield United plan for their date with destiny as they prepare to take on Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with our panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton assessing the Blades’ chances of securing a return to the Premier League.

They also ponder what is next for Hull City after the sacking of head coach Ruben Selles, who despite keeping the Tigers up on goal difference on the final day of the season, still found himself clearing his desk at the MKM Stadium.

We also cast an eye over the heartache for York City and FC Halifax Town, who both fell to Oldham Athletic in the National League play-offs, before they review the respective League one campaigns – all disappointing – of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United.

