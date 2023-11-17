THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writer Leon Wobschall to discuss a variety of topics in Yorkshire football, starting with Sheffield United inching their way off the foot of the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Rotherham United’s decision to fire manager Matt Taylor after the team’s 5-0 loss at Watford comes under the spotlight, as does the task of who is most likely to replace him in the Millers dugout.

How does Danny Rohl turn around the Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes after a heavy 4-0 home defeat to Millwall, with former Owls’ boss Darren Moore also facing a tough job at new club Huddersfield Town after a 1-0 defeat at Yorkshire rivals Hull City, who continue to prosper under the highly-rated Liam Rosenior.

In League One, Barnsley also come under discussion as their good start to the season under Neill Collins continued when they avoided an FAS Cup upset in their first round replay at Horsham.

Also, Leon picks out his player of the week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter