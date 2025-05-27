Sheffield United's Wembley agony PLUS Championship review for Leeds United, Middlesbrough and more - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s Stuart Rayner and Tom Coates join host Mark Singleton to pick over the agonising 2-1 loss for Sheffield United in Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley and how they bounce back to ensure an automatic promotion spot come the end of the 2025-26 season.
It is also time for our Championship review, as we assess the respective campaigns of Leeds United (brilliant), Middlesbrough (so-so), Sheffield Wednesday (frustrating) and Hull City (disappointing).
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
