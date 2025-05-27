THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The YP’s Stuart Rayner and Tom Coates join host Mark Singleton to pick over the agonising 2-1 loss for Sheffield United in Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley and how they bounce back to ensure an automatic promotion spot come the end of the 2025-26 season.

It is also time for our Championship review, as we assess the respective campaigns of Leeds United (brilliant), Middlesbrough (so-so), Sheffield Wednesday (frustrating) and Hull City (disappointing).

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.