Michael Smith grabbed a second-half equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Preston North End at Hillsborough.

Either side could have snatched victory but it ended in stalemate as North End’s search for a first away win of the season in the Championship continues.

Owls boss Danny Rohl made four changes to the side that won 2-1 at Derby, with Di’Shon Bernard, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom brought in Freddie Woodman, Brad Potts and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

The visitors dominated proceedings early on. Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood all saw efforts stopped by goalkeeper James Beadle.

But Preston made their pressure count in the 14th minute when striker Emil Riis tapped in Frokjaer-Jensen’s low ball across the box.

Riis should have got his second moments later but Beadle made a point-blank save with his feet.

Michael Smith was on target for Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Windass had Wednesday’s first real sight of goal as his effort from distance was tipped wide by Woodman. Smith failed to convert from the resulting corner.

Djeidi Gassama flashed a shot just wide of the post in the last chance before the break and the Owls made a trio of changes at half-time, with Anthony Musaba, Pol Valentin and Svante Ingelsson coming on.

The Lilywhites had a huge chance to double their advantage when Potts found himself in acres of space in the penalty area but somehow spooned his chance wide.

Preston could have lived to regret that miss as they conceded a penalty shortly afterwards. Kesler-Hayden brought down Valentin in the box but Woodman got down to his right to save Windass’ spot-kick and neither he nor Smith could slot away the rebound.

Riis had another chance to double his tally but could only drag his shot wide of the target and the hosts grabbed their equaliser in the 76th minute.

Musaba squared across the box and Smith’s effort squirmed past the unfortunate Woodman.

Preston captain Ali McCann sent a brilliant low cross into the Wednesday area but none of his team-mates were there to finish.