Sheffield Wednesday allocated additional seats for League One play-off final against Barnsley FC at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday have been allocated an additional 1,355 seats for the League One play-off final.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:09 BST

The Owls had initially been given 36,634 tickets, but this number has now risen to 37,989. Their opponents, Barnsley, were allocated 37,325 tickets. The Reds will be housed on the West side of Wembley Stadium, with Owls fans on the East.

Brent Council have also confirmed which pubs each set of supporters can visit ahead of the match, which is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Monday, May 29. Wednesday fans have been allocated The Blue Check, Wembley Tavern, Stadium Sports Bar, The Torch and Crock of Gold.

Barnsley supporters, on the other hand, have been told they can visit Box Park, The Green Man, Crystals, The Arch, Station 41, The Liquor Station, JJ Moons, La Regina, Black Sheep and White Horse.

The Owls had initially been given 36,634 tickets, but this number has now risen to 37,989. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesThe Owls had initially been given 36,634 tickets, but this number has now risen to 37,989. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Owls supporters can purchase tickets online.

