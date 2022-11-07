The Owls have been rewarded for Friday night’s 2-0 win at home to Morecambe with another Hillsborough date, this time against Mansfield Town.

The Stags are currently sitting ninth in League Two and progressed to the second round thanks to a 1-0 win at Barrow on Saturday.

Barnsley – 2-1 winners at Bolton Wanderers – will also entertain League Two opposition when they welcome Crewe Alexandra to Oakwell.

COMING THROUGH: Will Vaulks on the charge during Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup win over Morecambe on Friday night. Picture: Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe caused something of a shock in the first round when they defeated League Two leaders Leyton Orient 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Bass Sambou.

Harrogate – the only other Yorkshire side left in the competition ahead of the third round after beating hosts Bradford City 1-0 at the weekend– face a trip to the winner of the replay between non-league Solihull Moors and League Two strugglers Hartlepool United.

Elsewhere, non-league Alvechurch have been rewarded for their giant-killing exploits with a trip to Forest Green.

The Worcestershire-based side, who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, stunned League One Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will now play another team from the third tier in 23rd-placed Forest Green, who themselves saw off non-league South Shields, following Monday’s draw.

Ebbsfleet, also of the National League South, host League One opposition in Fleetwood.

National League North high-flyers King’s Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.

National League South Chippenham, who claimed a shock win over League One Lincoln, face another side from the same division in Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curzon Ashton will face Grimsby if they can see off Cambridge and Solihull will play Harrogate if they get past Hartlepool. Barnet or Chelmsford, meanwhile, will head to Accrington and Woking will host Exeter if they can knock out Oxford.