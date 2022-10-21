Results are based on statistics in all competitions.

1: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWWW (unchanged)

In a rich vein of form, league wise, with five victories in their last seven League One outings, taking an impressive 16 points from a possible 21. Second in the division's six-match form guide.

2: Barnsley WWWLWD (unchanged)

Chiselled out a gritty Roses draw at Bolton last weekend, their fourth straight clean sheet on the road in the league. Unbeaten in five away games in all competitions, the Reds - who have lost just once in their last nine matches in league and cup - make their first trip to Morecambe on Saturday. Fourth in League One's latest rankings over the past six games.

3: Rotherham United DLDLWW (up four)

Back-to-back Championship wins and their midweek success at Stoke was the Millers' first away win at this level since March 2021. With five of their next six Championship games being on the road after Saturday's home game with Hull, it's timely. The Millers have taken a tidy haul of seven points from 12 under Matt Taylor so far. Pretty good.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

4: Bradford City DWDLWL (down one)

Saturday's win at Salford - who ended their poor time of it at Moor Lane - saw City register their fourth successive away league win. Granted, they took an EFL Trophy hammering at Burton in midweek, but there's only one priority this season, let's face it. Fourth in League Two's latest six-match guide.

5: Middlesbrough DLWLLW (up four)

Up by virtue of a massive 4-1 midweek away win at Wigan - their first on the road since April 2 - and the failings of others. Boro - set to appoint Michael Carrick shortly - secured a spot of relegation respite. But it's only brief with a huge game with fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town now in view.

Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville reacts on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Leeds United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 20, 2022. - Leicester won the game 2-0. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

6: Hull City LLWLLW (up four)

Another of the significant risers after a precious victory at Blackpool, their first on their travels since April 9. It was welcome for City, who had lost seven of their previous eight Championship games. They visit Rotherham on Saturday.

7: Harrogate Town LLDLWW (up four)

Secured a priceless win over fellow strugglers Hartlepool last weekend - their first league win since August 16 and a huge one at that. Town followed up with an EFL Trophy win in midweek, but survival and League Two consolidation are very much the priorities.

Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

8: Doncaster Rovers WWLDLL (down three)

Gary McSheffrey paid the price after a poor run of five League Two losses in eight games and the baton has passed to Danny Schofield. Rovers are a disappointing 13th in the division's latest six-match guide.

9: Huddersfield Town WLDWLL (down three)

A rough week so far ahead of a six-pointer at Boro after back-to-back losses. Town are yet to win on the road this term and their away form is the worst in the second-tier.

10: Sheffield United WDLLDL (down six)

How times have changed. After early-season splendour, they are now five without a win and 22nd in the Championship's latest six-match guide.

11: Leeds United DLDLLL (down three)